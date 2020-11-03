PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 701, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 495 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 46,460.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (9), Clackamas (56), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (10), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (70), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (26), Linn (21), Malheur (16), Marion (64), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (13), Sherman (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (57), and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s 693rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Oct. 29, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 694th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 695th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 696th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who became symptomatic on Oct. 21 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on Nov. 1, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 697th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Oct. 30, in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 698th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 29. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 699th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 29, at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Oregon. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 700th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 31, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 701st COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Oct. 11 and died on Nov. 1, at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

