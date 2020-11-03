KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report two new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 445.
This week’s total is nine.
Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.
To protect yourself:
- Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
- Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
- Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home when sick.
- Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
|Sex
|Cases
|Deaths
|Male
|220
|2
|Female
|225
|1
|Unknown
|—
|—
|Total
|445
|3
|Age group
|Cases
|Ever hospitalized
|Deaths
|0-14
|39
|—
|—
|15-19
|15
|—
|—
|20-29
|98
|1
|—
|30-39
|82
|2
|—
|40-49
|66
|4
|1
|50-59
|65
|4
|—
|60-69
|48
|6
|1
|70-79
|23
|5
|1
|80 and over
|9
|2
|—
|Not available
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|445
|24
|3