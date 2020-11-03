On Monday, November 2, 2020 at approximately 9:45 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Hwy 395E near milepost 148.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F350 truck and flatbed trailer, operated by Daniel Decker (22) of Lakeview, was northbound when it failed to negotiate a corner, overcorrected, and rolled.

The passenger, Clarea Lasley (37) of Lakeview, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Decker was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital and later flown to St. Charles Medical Center.

Decker will be referred to the Lake County District Attorney’s Office for charges of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Manslaughter.

OSP was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview Disaster Unit, Lakeview Fire Department, Thomas Creek Westside Fire Department, and ODOT.