SALEM — Oregon Main Street announced its 2020 “Excellence in Downtown Revitalization” award winners today and released videos of all the recipients. The City of Klamath Falls and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association received the coveted Outstanding Partnership Award. A total of fifteen businesses, projects, and people were recognized. View City of Klamath Falls award here and view all award winners here.

The Klamath Falls Downtown Association and the City of Klamath Falls have long partnered in revitalization efforts in downtown. Both have a vested interest in a flourishing, vibrant downtown, and time and again the partnership has demonstrated an ability to leverage limited resources into meaningful, impactful outcomes. The City contracts a number of downtown activities to KFDA, including management of banners and flowers, programming and scheduling for downtown parks, and marketing and promotion. Beyond that, the working relationship between the City and KFDA has created so much more value for downtown stakeholders, particularly in the wake of the significant disruption caused by COVID-19. As a result of this relationship, progressive ideas regularly receive legitimate consideration and those that are feasible move forward quickly. Rather than creating obstacles, the City is regularly a catalyst for ideas that support preservation-based revitalization under the Main Street framework. Economically, the result has also been significant. Aside from ongoing direct investment through the Facade & Building Improvement Grant, the City’s response to COVID-19 immediately put $25,000 into local restaurants, as well as an additional $100,000 into business support programs that are still directly benefitting downtown businesses.

Oregon Main Street’s Excellence in Downtown Revitalization Awards were created in 2010 to recognize the efforts of those who work day-in and day-out to revitalize Oregon’s historic downtowns and traditional commercial neighborhoods. 6 other towns in Oregon were honored with awards this year

“What is particularly rewarding to see is how many individuals are giving their time, energy, and creativity to make their communities a better place,” said Sheri Stuart, state coordinator, Oregon Main Street. “Now more than ever it is important to celebrate our award winners. They serve as an inspiration to other communities. By their actions, they encourage others to join our Network to preserve the heart and soul of communities across our state. We thank them for their efforts and congratulate all our nominees on their achievements.”

The wide range of awards is reflective of the comprehensive Main Street Approach® to downtown revitalization developed by the National Main Street Center. This model is used by the communities participating in the three-tier Main Street Track of Oregon Main Street Network. From 2010 to 2019, communities participating in the Performing Main Street and Transforming Downtown levels – the top two tiers – have seen $112.1 million in private building improvement projects, $109.8 million in public projects, 1,262 private rehab projects, 644 net new businesses, 151 business expansions and 3,885 net new jobs. In addition, 241,761 hours of volunteer time has been contributed to local main street organizations in the top tiers.

Oregon Main Street is part of Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. For additional information, visit www.oregonmainstreet.org.