PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 691, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 524 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 45,429.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Klamath (4), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (132), Morrow (2), Multnomah (116), Polk (5), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (67), Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 690th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 31 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 691st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

NOTE: Updated information is available about Oregon’s 689th COVID-19 death. He was originally identified as a Multnomah county resident but was later identified as a Clackamas county resident. Death totals by county are updated to reflect this change.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

CountyCases1Total deaths2Negative tests3
Baker14432,334
Benton465619,039
Clackamas3,3836778,130
Clatsop25706,942
Columbia28028,900
Coos27119,212
Crook11643,245
Curry6222,425
Deschutes1,2671339,660
Douglas384815,819
Gilliam170370
Grant1401,064
Harney390972
Hood River29015,987
Jackson1,911742,722
Jefferson611105,835
Josephine277314,893
Klamath437312,036
Lake4701,102
Lane2,5962883,523
Lincoln5211310,013
Linn8901721,542
Malheur1,985386,456
Marion6,25211262,664
Morrow55972,117
Multnomah9,894172181,689
Polk6951512,457
Sherman210394
Tillamook7703,715
Umatilla3,4814515,793
Union49425,315
Wallowa5621,242
Wasco362166,060
Washington6,23079116,498
Wheeler10187
Yamhill1,0431522,011
Total45,429691822,363

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.


