PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 691, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 524 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 45,429.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Klamath (4), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (132), Morrow (2), Multnomah (116), Polk (5), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (67), Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 690th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 31 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 691st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
NOTE: Updated information is available about Oregon’s 689th COVID-19 death. He was originally identified as a Multnomah county resident but was later identified as a Clackamas county resident. Death totals by county are updated to reflect this change.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Negative tests3
|Baker
|144
|3
|2,334
|Benton
|465
|6
|19,039
|Clackamas
|3,383
|67
|78,130
|Clatsop
|257
|0
|6,942
|Columbia
|280
|2
|8,900
|Coos
|271
|1
|9,212
|Crook
|116
|4
|3,245
|Curry
|62
|2
|2,425
|Deschutes
|1,267
|13
|39,660
|Douglas
|384
|8
|15,819
|Gilliam
|17
|0
|370
|Grant
|14
|0
|1,064
|Harney
|39
|0
|972
|Hood River
|290
|1
|5,987
|Jackson
|1,911
|7
|42,722
|Jefferson
|611
|10
|5,835
|Josephine
|277
|3
|14,893
|Klamath
|437
|3
|12,036
|Lake
|47
|0
|1,102
|Lane
|2,596
|28
|83,523
|Lincoln
|521
|13
|10,013
|Linn
|890
|17
|21,542
|Malheur
|1,985
|38
|6,456
|Marion
|6,252
|112
|62,664
|Morrow
|559
|7
|2,117
|Multnomah
|9,894
|172
|181,689
|Polk
|695
|15
|12,457
|Sherman
|21
|0
|394
|Tillamook
|77
|0
|3,715
|Umatilla
|3,481
|45
|15,793
|Union
|494
|2
|5,315
|Wallowa
|56
|2
|1,242
|Wasco
|362
|16
|6,060
|Washington
|6,230
|79
|116,498
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|187
|Yamhill
|1,043
|15
|22,011
|Total
|45,429
|691
|822,363
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
