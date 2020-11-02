PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 691, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 524 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 45,429.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Klamath (4), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (132), Morrow (2), Multnomah (116), Polk (5), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (67), Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 690th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 31 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 691st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

NOTE: Updated information is available about Oregon’s 689th COVID-19 death. He was originally identified as a Multnomah county resident but was later identified as a Clackamas county resident. Death totals by county are updated to reflect this change.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3 Baker 144 3 2,334 Benton 465 6 19,039 Clackamas 3,383 67 78,130 Clatsop 257 0 6,942 Columbia 280 2 8,900 Coos 271 1 9,212 Crook 116 4 3,245 Curry 62 2 2,425 Deschutes 1,267 13 39,660 Douglas 384 8 15,819 Gilliam 17 0 370 Grant 14 0 1,064 Harney 39 0 972 Hood River 290 1 5,987 Jackson 1,911 7 42,722 Jefferson 611 10 5,835 Josephine 277 3 14,893 Klamath 437 3 12,036 Lake 47 0 1,102 Lane 2,596 28 83,523 Lincoln 521 13 10,013 Linn 890 17 21,542 Malheur 1,985 38 6,456 Marion 6,252 112 62,664 Morrow 559 7 2,117 Multnomah 9,894 172 181,689 Polk 695 15 12,457 Sherman 21 0 394 Tillamook 77 0 3,715 Umatilla 3,481 45 15,793 Union 494 2 5,315 Wallowa 56 2 1,242 Wasco 362 16 6,060 Washington 6,230 79 116,498 Wheeler 1 0 187 Yamhill 1,043 15 22,011 Total 45,429 691 822,363

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.



