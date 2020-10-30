PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 675, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 600 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 44,389. Today’s daily case count is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (45), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (4), Gilliam (1), Harney (2). Hood River (3), Jackson (69), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (9), Lake (4), Lane (34), Lincoln (1), Linn (18), Malheur (18), Marion (44), Morrow (3), Multnomah (152), Polk (7), Sherman (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (26), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (91), Yamhill (13).

Oregon’s 674th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 29 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 675th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

OHA releases newest COVID-19 modeling update

Today, OHA released its latest modeling update showing that COVID-19 is continuing to spread but if transmission continues at its current rate, daily cases would increase only slightly. The model’s data does not take into account the most recent case counts, but is based on data through Oct. 22.

The model examined three scenarios:

The first scenario assumes that if transmission continues at its current level into late November, new daily cases would increase from around 340 to 380 and new daily hospitalizations would number about 22.

The more pessimistic scenario assumes a 5-percentage point increase in transmission, which if happens, would drive daily cases upward to about 520, with a steep increase in people who are hospitalized daily due to the virus. This would indicate vastly accelerated spread.

The final and most optimistic scenario model assumes a drop in transmission to mid-August levels. That would result in 230 reported cases and a steep drop in daily hospitalizations due to COVID. This would signal considerably slower community spread.

All Oregonians can play a role in fending off the spread of COVID-19 by:

Keeping physical distance

Avoid large gatherings

Wear a face covering

Frequent hand washing

