(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability today to discuss Oregon’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and schools in Oregon. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education.

The press availability will be today, October 30, at 11:00 a.m.

A live stream will be available for the public here. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) simulcasts will also be available.