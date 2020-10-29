On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at approximately 5:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 62 near milepost 37.

Responders located a badly damaged Ford Explorer with no occupants.

It is believed the operator was Matthew Lang (33) of Bend.

Lang has not contacted friends or family since the crash.

Jackson County Search and Rescue is currently searching the area for Lang.

Lang is 6 feet tall 185 lbs with brown hair.

If you have seen or heard from Lang since the crash please contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP.