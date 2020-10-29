Salem, Or. – The state’s online application systems for medical, food, cash and childcare benefits will be unavailable from 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 until Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 a.m. This downtime is to support an upgrade to the state’s new ONE eligibility determination system to add more benefit options and expand the system to more Oregonians.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, residents in central and southern Oregon counties will be able to use the upgraded ONE system to apply online for medical, food, cash and childcare benefits, renew their coverage, and update their case information.

Oregonians in Josephine, Jackson, and parts of Douglas counties began using the combined online application in ONE in August and September.

This project is a joint effort between the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to provide all Oregonians the ability to apply for cash, childcare, food and medical benefits through a single online application.

“With the pandemic and recent wildfires, it’s critically important that we provide people with convenient and safe options to apply for and receive these services and benefits,” said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “We are excited to roll out the improved ONE system statewide over the next several months.”

The ONE system upgrade, which began in July 2020, is being done in phases. The final phase will expand the combined cash, childcare, food and medical benefits application to the Portland metro area and surrounding counties in early 2021.

Once the system is fully upgraded, all Oregonians will have the option to apply for medical, food, cash and childcare benefits over the phone, online or in person at any local Aging and People with Disabilities, Area Agency on Aging or Self-Sufficiency Programs office that provides those benefits.

Please visit the DHS Benefits and Assistance page to learn more about the programs available to qualifying Oregonians. For more information about the ONE upgrade, go to benefits.oregon.gov.