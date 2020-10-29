The Oregon Health Authority released its COVID-19 Weekly Report today. During the week of Monday, October 19, through Sunday, October 25, OHA recorded 2,642 new cases of COVID-19. That is a 14% increase from the previous week and a record-high for the pandemic.

The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 31,448 and the percentage of positive tests held steady at 6.5%. Twenty-seven Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19—compared to 25 the previous week and 143 were hospitalized.

People aged 20 to 49 accounted for the largest percentage of infection at 56%, despite accounting for 39% of the total population. Persons under 30 accounted for 37 percent of the cases.

People over 80 accounted for 51% of COVID-19 associated deaths and people over 70 accounted for 75% of deaths associated with the illness.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, OHA reminds people to: