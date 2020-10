Where: 1300 MonClare StreetDay/Date: Friday, October 30th beginning at 5:30pmInformation: Free event but are asking for $5 a carload. Proceeds go to the class of 2021 graduation celebration. This is a drive-thru event and so COVID safe. Nightmare on MonClaire Street Horror Show Commercialhttps://youtu.be/s6huiHjGhyQ