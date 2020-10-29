(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today extended the state of emergency in Oregon for fire-impacted counties to support ongoing wildfire emergency response and recovery efforts. The geographic scope of this wildfire disaster emergency includes Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Tillamook Counties. The emergency declaration gives the Oregon Office of Emergency Management all resources at the state’s disposal to continue emergency response and recovery.

“The devastation felt by thousands of Oregonians throughout our state from wildfires is hard to fathom, and I remain firmly committed to recovering and rebuilding,” said Governor Brown. “Although wildfires have largely been contained, the work of recovery in impacted counties has just begun—and there is a long road ahead. We will do everything it takes, within our power and in coordination with federal and local officials, to rebuild a stronger Oregon.

“I would like to thank local, state, and federal officials, as well as all the community-based organizations and private sector partners, who continue to support impacted families. Our collective efforts to rebuild will demand strong partnerships at all levels over the long term. But we can do this together.”

Governor Brown’s emergency declaration provides a basis for the ongoing operation of the state’s Emergency Coordination Center, rule suspensions as needed to support wildfire recovery, and the continued operation of the Governor’s Disaster Cabinet and Wildfire Economic Recovery Council. In addition, it provides authorities for the Oregon Department of Transportation to engage in the contracting it will need to do for the debris cleanup process, including removal of hazard trees, ash, and structural debris.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until the Governor determines that state agencies can continue supporting recovery efforts without the need for emergency authorities to overcome barriers to a quick and efficient statewide recovery.

A full copy of Executive Order 20-60 is available here.