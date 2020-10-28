Sky Lakes Medical Center was the victim of a ransomware attack yesterday and released the following statement via social media:

“To our Sky Lakes community- Earlier today, Sky Lakes Medical Center was the victim of a ransomware attack. Our computer systems have been compromised; as of right now we have no evidence that patient information has been compromised. However, communications with the medical center will be a little complicated until we can get our systems operating again. Our entire Sky Lakes team is working to counter this attack, and we will keep you updated on the ongoing details of our efforts to return business back to normal. Emergency and Urgent care remain available. Many scheduled procedures will go on as scheduled, however, if you have questions please contact the hospital or your provider. Please note, current filled prescriptions will still be available at Sky Lakes pharmacies. Please be patient. We are working to ensure all medical needs are taken care of during this time. Sky Lakes is open and, as always, Sky Lakes is safe and is here to care for you.”