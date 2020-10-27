SALEM, Ore. – Disaster survivors affected by wildfires and straight-line winds may receive a letter from FEMA stating they are ineligible for assistance, but this may not be the final word. If an applicant believes FEMA’s decision was incorrect, they can file an appeal with FEMA.

The first step is for applicants to read their determination letter carefully to understand why FEMA decided the application was “ineligible.” Many times, it could be something as simple as providing missing documents or information.

Important Documents to Include with an Appeal Letter

Often, applicants need only to submit extra documents for FEMA to process their application. FEMA may find an applicant ineligible if the following documents are missing:

▪ Insurance documents: Provide documents from your insurance company that show your policy coverage

and/or settlement is not enough to make essential home repairs, provide a place to stay, or replace

certain contents. FEMA cannot duplicate homeowner or renter insurance benefits.

▪ Proof of occupancy: Provide documents that prove the damaged home or rental was your primary

residence by supplying a copy of utility bills, driver’s license or lease.

▪ Proof of ownership. Provide mortgage or insurance documents, tax receipts or a deed. If you don’t have a

deed handy, contact your local or county officials about obtaining a copy.

▪ Lost documents? Visit the following website for information on replacing lost documents:

https://www.usa.gov/replace-vital-documents

All appeals must be in writing. The appeal letter should explain why the applicant thinks FEMA’s decision is not correct. When filing an appeal, it is important to include any documentation FEMA requests and/or that supports the appeal claim. Also, if the person writing the appeal letter is not the applicant or a member of the household, applicants must submit a signed statement that the writer is authorized to act on the behalf of the applicant.

How to Submit an Appeal

IMPORTANT: Be sure to include the cover letter you received from FEMA when you submit your appeal documents.▪ Mail documents and your appeal letter within 60 days of receiving your determination letter to: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055▪ Fax them to 800-827-8112.▪ To set up a FEMA online account or to upload documents online, visit disasterassistance.gov and click on “Check Your Application and Log In” and follow the directions. Applicants will receive a decision letter within 90 days of FEMA’s receipt of your appeal. Those who need help understanding their letter can call FEMA at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a Relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their assigned number for that service. They should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish)

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a Relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their assigned number for that service. They should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish.)

At any time, applicants with disabilities who may require a reasonable accommodation can ask FEMA staff directly or submit their accommodation request via email to FEMA’s Office of Civil Rights at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or by calling FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource Line at 833-285-7448.

Follow FEMA Region 10 on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.