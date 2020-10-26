On October 22, 2020, at about 10:02 p.m. officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to the 1100 Block of Washburn Way on a report of a male subject that had been

shot.



Upon arrival, officers located a 34 year old male victim, with a number of apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.



The Klamath Falls Police Falls Police Detective Division is actively investigating the incident.



If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Jesse Snyder with the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336, or the tip line at 541-883-5334.