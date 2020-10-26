PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 655, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 42,436.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Jackson (15), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (37), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (90), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (56), and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 654th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 655th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 23 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

