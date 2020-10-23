WHITE CITY,OR–On 102220 at 1001 hours, dispatch received a report of an assault with a weapon at 8005 Gladstone Ave., White City, Oregon. Deputies found the victim deceased at the scene and learned the suspect had fled on foot.

The investigation has determined that the victim was stabbed with a knife by a male who frequented the address. The victim was a resident at the house.

The victim is identified as Amanda Gail Berthelot, 63 years old, of White City, Oregon.

The suspect was originally contacted approximately 90 minutes after the stabbing in the 2600 block of Falcon St in White City. He was detained on a Parole Violation on an Original charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and lodged at Jackson County Jail.

The suspect is identified as Hector Cruz Orozco, birthdate 08/24/1996 who has multiple listed addresses in White City.

On 102320 additional charges were added on Orozco. He is now charged with Murder, Animal Abuse I and Tampering With Evidence. The animal abuse stems from an earlier incident involving the suspect killing a dog.

The suspect is lodged at Jackson County Jail. The case will be reviewed by the Jackson County Grand Jury.

The Major Assault Death Investigation Unit was activated and JCSO investigators were assisted by members of the Oregon State Police, the OSP Crime Lab, Medford PD, Central Point PD, Ashland PD and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.