(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today extended COVID-19 protections for agricultural workers in employer-provided housing through the off season. Executive Order 20-58 addresses requirements related to physical distancing, sanitation, and isolation in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among Oregon’s agricultural workers, farmers and ranchers, and surrounding communities.

“Agricultural workers have continued to go to work during this pandemic so that Oregon families can put food on the table,” said Governor Brown. “There is no doubt that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on historically underserved and marginalized communities, including migrant and seasonal farmworkers. As workers continue critical farm labor activities through the off-season, it is important that these much-needed protections remain in place.”

Executive Order 20-58 implements requirements that mirror provisions of Oregon OSHA’s temporary rules that are set to expire on October 24. The Governor’s Executive Order is in effect through April 30 while Oregon OSHA works to adopt permanent rules.

A full copy of Executive Order 20-58 is available here.

COVID-19 resources and financial assistance for Oregon’s agricultural producers and workers are available. For more information, visit: