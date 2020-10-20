PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 633, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 346 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 40,136. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (9), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (10), Jefferson (4), Klamath (4), Lane (42), Linn (13), Malheur (11), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (101), Polk (6), Umatilla (10), Wasco (2), Washington (44), and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 628th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 17 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 629th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 630th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Oct. 14 in her residence. She did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 631st COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 18 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 632nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Oct. 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 633rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 17 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

