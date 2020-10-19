The Oregon Department of Human Services has received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service to offer the Disaster Supplemental Assistance Program (DSNAP) in eight Oregon counties impacted as a result of the historic wildfires this summer and fall. The eight approved counties are Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion.

Any person that resided or was employed within one of the designated counties at the time of the September 7 wildfires and suffered disaster losses may be eligible to receive one month of temporary DSNAP assistance. DSNAP benefits are provided via an electronic benefits transfer card (EBT card), similar to a debit card, and can be used to purchase food items at grocery stores and other authorized SNAP retailers.

Oregonians may be eligible for DSNAP if they lived or were employed in any of the designated counties when the wildfires began on Sept. 7, 2020, and experienced at least one of the following conditions because of the wildfires:

Damage to or destruction of the home or self-employment business.

Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster-related problems.

Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, food loss, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

Please note that people seeking assistance may pre-register for DSNAP beginning Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, through Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Due to COVID-19, all applications will be completed online. Visit https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/DSNAP.aspx to apply. If you need assistance, call 2-1-1 or reach out to the Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 1-855-ORE-ADRC.

Pre-Registration and Application Timeline Oct. 16 to Oct. 22 Pre-registration statewideFill out the pre-registration applicationA Self-Sufficiency Programs worker will contact you to complete the application process. Anyone who misses the pre-registration period will still be to apply until Oct. 28. Please complete and submit your DSNAP application online on the date below that coincides with the first letter of your last name. Application Date* Last name begins with Oct. 23 A, B, C, D, E Oct. 24 F, G, H, I Oct. 25 J, K, L, M Oct. 26 N, O, P Q, R Oct. 27 S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z Oct. 28 Open to all applicants

For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.