PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 617, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 418 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 38,935.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (18), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (2), Lane (53), Linn (12), Malheur (17), Marion (35), Morrow (5), Multnomah (86), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 612th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 14, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 613th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 12, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 614th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Curry County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 12. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 615th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Sept. 23, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 616th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 14. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 617th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Oct. 2, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

OHA Releases Modeling Update

Today, OHA released its latest update to the modeling projections which show that COVID-19 has continued to spread in Oregon over the past several weeks and has the potential to continue to keep increasing in its spread.

The model examined three scenarios:

The first scenario is where transmission continues at its current level for the next several weeks, new infections and cases will increase substantially. The model suggests new infections would increase to 2,200 from 1,300 and daily reported cases will increase to 570. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 would increase to 40 a day. The reproductive rate would remain at 1.15

The next scenario assumes a 5-percentage point increase in transmission. Daily infections would increase to 3,400 and 740 daily reported cases. Hospitalizations would increase to 48 per day. The reproductive rate would be 1.30.

The most optimistic scenario assumes a drop in transmission by 10 percentage points. That would result in 1,400 daily infections amounting to about 290 daily reported cases. Hospitalizations would drop to 20 per day. The reproduction rate would drop to 0.88.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

