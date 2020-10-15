PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 611, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 374 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 38,525.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (15), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (5), Jackson (17), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (33), Lincoln (5), Linn (12), Malheur (14), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (110), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (46), and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 609th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 10, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 610th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 10. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 611th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Oct. 13, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Georgia Pacific Workplace Outbreak Reported

An outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Georgia Pacific in Linn County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 7, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.