KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials announced wood stove air quality season will begin Thursday, October 15, in the air quality zone.

Wood stove restrictions begin at that time. A color-coded burning notice will be made each day through March 15. These include:

Green days: burning a fireplace, wood stove or wood stove insert will be allowed.

Yellow days: fireplaces and non-certified woodstoves are not allowed to be used, while certified wood stoves are allowed.

Red days: only low-income households with low emission woodstoves are allowed to burn with a Klamath County Public Health exemption.

Red Health Alert days: all burning of firewood is prohibited.

Wood stove air quality daily notices are published by 8:30 a.m. on the Klamath County website at airquality.klamathcounty.org, Klamath County Public Health’s Facebook page, on the air quality message board at the Fairgrounds and on the phone message at 541-882-BURN (882-2876).

The air quality zone can be seen on the map below. For more information, call Klamath County Public Health at 541-883-1122.