ALTURAS, Calif. — In order to prepare recreation sites for winter, the Modoc National Forest will begin turning off water and discontinuing garbage service in developed recreation sites. Water and trash service have been discontinued at Medicine Lake. Warner Mountain and Devil’s Garden water systems will be shut down the week of Oct 19. Howards Gulch water system is already off due to maintenance. Soup springs water is also off.

Other services such as trash and toilets may not be available, please plan accordingly. Toilets will not be locked until after hunting season. Please continue to recreate locally and practice self-sufficiency during your visits to the Modoc National Forest. Recreating responsibly will help ensure future access to and services at Modoc recreational facilities.

Fire restrictions are still in effect. Pacific Southwest Region Emergency Fire Restrictions prohibit building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire 36 C.F.R provision 261.52(a), and smoking, 36 C.F.R. provision 261.52(c). According to Regional Forester Randy Moore, “This Order will protect natural resources and provide for the safety of forest visitors by mitigating wildfire ignition potential during these extreme fire conditions.”

Portable lanterns or stoves using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are not prohibited within a developed recreation site.

Permits are not required for firewood collection at this time, though all other rules still apply. Chainsaws must be equipped with spark arresters. Please call 530-233-8819 as required by firewood permits for fire-safety information before heading out.

“We have been fortunate this season to have a low number of human-caused fires on the Modoc,” said acting Forest Supervisor Ken Sandusky. “Visitors love and respect this beautiful rugged landscape and want to keep it that way for generations to come.”

Pack it in-Pack it out.

For more information, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/modoc/ or check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ModocNF/.