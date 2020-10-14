On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at approximately 9:10 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 245.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chrysler 300, operated by Lester Plowman (76) of Klamath Falls, was northbound when it went off the road and struck several trees.

Plowman was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by the Chiloquin Fire Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.