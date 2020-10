KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Museum will offer free admission on Saturday, Oct. 17, in celebration of Klamath County’s birthday.

Klamath County was established as a new Oregon county on Oct. 17, 1882, having been partitioned from Lake County, which in turn had been partitioned in 1874 from Jackson County.

The museum will be open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., at (541) 882-1000.