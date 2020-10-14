KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing is seeking community input as part of their Environmental Restoration Program Community Involvement Plan.

The Air National Guard (ANG) implemented the Environmental Restoration

Program to investigate and address contamination that occurred in the past

due to leaks, spills or other practices that are no longer acceptable under

today’s environmental regulations. Kingsley Field’s Environmental

Restoration Program focuses primarily on the presence of perflourinated

compounds, perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, referred to

as PFOS and PFOA, which were found in the fire-suppressing foam used on the

airfield prior to 2016. These two compounds are classified as emerging

contaminants due to evolving regulatory standards.

The Environmental Restoration Program at Kingsley Field is an ongoing,

multi-year effort, and community engagement is an important part of

conducting a successful investigation and cleanup.

One of the first steps in this process is to develop a Community Involvement

Plan (CIP); and in order to do this, the 173rd Fighter Wing needs to better

understand the community’s information needs regarding this matter.

If you would like to participate in the CIP development, an online

questionnaire is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B56RGHY, and

inputs need to be complete by Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Your input is

voluntary, confidential and appreciated. The results will be summarized and

used to update the CIP sections regarding community concerns and preferred

communications methods to help the ANG communicate more effectively.