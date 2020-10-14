KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing is seeking community input as part of their Environmental Restoration Program Community Involvement Plan.
The Air National Guard (ANG) implemented the Environmental Restoration
Program to investigate and address contamination that occurred in the past
due to leaks, spills or other practices that are no longer acceptable under
today’s environmental regulations. Kingsley Field’s Environmental
Restoration Program focuses primarily on the presence of perflourinated
compounds, perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, referred to
as PFOS and PFOA, which were found in the fire-suppressing foam used on the
airfield prior to 2016. These two compounds are classified as emerging
contaminants due to evolving regulatory standards.
The Environmental Restoration Program at Kingsley Field is an ongoing,
multi-year effort, and community engagement is an important part of
conducting a successful investigation and cleanup.
One of the first steps in this process is to develop a Community Involvement
Plan (CIP); and in order to do this, the 173rd Fighter Wing needs to better
understand the community’s information needs regarding this matter.
If you would like to participate in the CIP development, an online
questionnaire is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B56RGHY, and
inputs need to be complete by Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Your input is
voluntary, confidential and appreciated. The results will be summarized and
used to update the CIP sections regarding community concerns and preferred
communications methods to help the ANG communicate more effectively.