PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 605, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 321 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 37,780.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (4), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (5), Linn (20), Malheur (14), Marion (35), Multnomah (45), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (11).

OHA Marks 600 COVID-19 Related Deaths

“Today we surpassed 600 reported COVID-19 deaths, marking an unhappy milestone for all Oregonians. At OHA we note each COVID-19 related death with great sadness,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those we have lost.”

“Each death is a reminder to the rest of us of the severity and danger of COVID-19. Each of us has our own reasons why we take individual COVID-19 prevention steps like wearing a mask, keeping physically distant, and avoiding gatherings, but for most of us, we take these actions to protect our families, friends and neighbors. OHA sends its condolences to every Oregonian who has lost someone to COVID-19.”

Oregon’s 600th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 5 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 601st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 12 at Adventis Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 602nd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 9 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 603rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 11. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 604th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 18 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 605th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

