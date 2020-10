To start grades K-3 in person we must have 21 or fewer new COVID-19 cases per week for 3 consecutive weeks in Klamath County. We also must have a 5% or less positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the county for those weeks to qualify. For grades 4-12 to start in person we must have 7 or fewer new cases per week for three consecutive weeks along with a 5% or less positivity rate in the county and the state for those weeks.

