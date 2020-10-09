The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds for traffic safety during 2019-2020 totaling $21,500. The grants are being used to increase traffic enforcement with focused patrols for Distracted Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Occupant Protection (Safety Belts), Pedestrian Safety and Speed Enforcement during the below specified events.

Distracted Driving

Grant Amount = $5,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

• National Distracted Driving Awareness Month 4/2020 – SCHEDULED

DUII High Visibility Enforcement Events

Grant Amount = $5,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

• Thanksgiving 11/27 – 12/1/2019 • Christmas 2019 / New Year’s 2020 12/13 – 1/2/2020

• Super Bowl 2/2/2020

• Labor Day 8/16 – 9/3/2020

Occupant Protection (Safety Belt) Blitz Periods

Grant Amount = $5,500

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

• Thanksgiving – Click It or Ticket 11/27 – 12/1/2019

• Blitz #1 2/3 – 2/16/2020

• Blitz #2 Click It or Ticket 5/18 – 5/31/2020

• Blitz #3 8/24 – 9/6/2020

Pedestrian Safety

Grant Amount = $2,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

Speed Enforcement

Grant Amount = $4,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

Fiscal Year 2019/2020

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, through grants awarded by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA). Conducted multiple High Visibility Enforcements, both day and night, from October 2019 through September 2020.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was able to conduct these extremely beneficial High Visibility Enforcements without affecting the normal functions of the office. For the Fiscal Year 2020/2021, ODOT/NHTSA have awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office $19,000 for High Visibility Enforcement across the five (5) categories.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank ODOT and NHTSA for their support in the sustained objective of ensuring the safe travel on roadways within Klamath County. As well as thanking the public for their continued support and cooperation in keeping Klamath County roadways safe for all Klamath County residents and visitors.