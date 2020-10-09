The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety  Administration (NHSTA), awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds for traffic safety during  2019-2020 totaling $21,500. The grants are being used to increase traffic enforcement with focused  patrols for Distracted Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Occupant Protection  (Safety Belts), Pedestrian Safety and Speed Enforcement during the below specified events. 

Distracted Driving 

Grant Amount = $5,000 

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020 

National Distracted Driving Awareness Month 4/2020 – SCHEDULED 

DUII High Visibility Enforcement Events 

Grant Amount = $5,000 

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020 

Thanksgiving 11/27 – 12/1/2019  Christmas 2019 / New Year’s 2020 12/13 – 1/2/2020 

Super Bowl 2/2/2020 

Labor Day 8/16 – 9/3/2020 

Occupant Protection (Safety Belt) Blitz Periods 

Grant Amount = $5,500 

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020 

Thanksgiving – Click It or Ticket 11/27 – 12/1/2019 

Blitz #1 2/3 – 2/16/2020 

Blitz #2 Click It or Ticket 5/18 – 5/31/2020 

Blitz #3 8/24 – 9/6/2020 

Pedestrian Safety 

Grant Amount = $2,000 

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020 

Speed Enforcement 

Grant Amount = $4,000 

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

Fiscal Year 2019/2020 

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, through grants awarded by the Oregon Department of  Transportation (ODOT) in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration  (NHSTA). Conducted multiple High Visibility Enforcements, both day and night, from October  2019 through September 2020. 

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was able to conduct these extremely beneficial High Visibility  Enforcements without affecting the normal functions of the office. For the Fiscal Year 2020/2021,  ODOT/NHTSA have awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office $19,000 for High Visibility  Enforcement across the five (5) categories. 

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank ODOT and NHTSA for their support in  the sustained objective of ensuring the safe travel on roadways within Klamath County. As well  as thanking the public for their continued support and cooperation in keeping Klamath County  roadways safe for all Klamath County residents and visitors.

SHARE
Previous articleStreet Maintenance October 12-16
Next article
melissalogan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here