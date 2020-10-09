New deadline: October 19, 2020

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has received federal approval for an additional extension for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in 20 counties to request the replacement of benefits as a result of food loss due to power outages and wildfires that began on Sept. 7.

SNAP recipients in Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, and Yamhill counties now have until Oct. 19 to apply to replace food purchased with their SNAP benefits.

There is no need to visit an office to request replacement SNAP benefits. SNAP recipients can request replacement food benefits by calling their local office and submitting the required information by email, fax, or regular mail. Recipients can use either Form DHS 0349D (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) or submit a signed and dated written request that includes how the food was destroyed, the date it happened, destroyed food items, and the amount paid for each item.

More information is available online at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/assistance/food-benefits/pages/replacement%20-benefits.aspx.