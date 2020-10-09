PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 597, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 425 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 36,526. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (24), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (2), Lane (37), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Malheur (28), Marion (50), Morrow (1), Multnomah (101), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (39), and Yamhill (15).

Oregon’s 595th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 30 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 596th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 18 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 597th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 30 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.