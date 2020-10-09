KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Following yesterday’s announcement of 54 new COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak at Planasa Oregon Operations, specific details of the incident were not clear.

The only association with MacDoel is Planasa has a presence there. Siskiyou County has no association with the outbreak.

Agriculture is a cornerstone of the Klamath Basin economy and history. Each harvest season, contract seasonal employees are brought in to assist the agriculture community. These Individuals are essential to the growth and harvest of crops for the national food chain. All individuals associated with the outbreak were preparing to work and staying in Klamath County for the harvest season.

Planasa has precautions in place to test all contract seasonal workers for COVID-19 coming to work in Klamath County. This limits exposure to the community at large. The company has additional strategies in place to keep everyone’s health safeguarded, employees are screened at the beginning of each shift and personal protective equipment is worn to reduce any contagion hazards.

Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said he was pleased to know the corporation fully implemented public health guidelines and recommendations. He continued that the isolation period for the individuals who tested positive was completed.

“I believe it is incumbent upon me to say these workers deserve respect and dignity,” said the Commissioner. “In fact, many people who are fulltime Klamath County residents are also seasonal workers.