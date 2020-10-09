On Thursday, October 8, 2020 at approximately 4:00 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 39 at the Hwy 50 junction.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a GMC 1500 pick-up, operated by Richard Stone (72) of Malin, was southbound on Hwy 39 attempting to turn left (eastbound) onto Hwy 50. The GMC turned in front of a northbound Ford F-350 pick-up operated by Marco Antonio Hernandez-Hernandez (32) of Tulelake, CA. The two vehicles collided.

Stone sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Hernandez-Hernandez was transported to the hospital with injuries.

OSP was assisted by Merrill Police Department, Malin Fire Department, Merrill Fire Department, and ODOT.