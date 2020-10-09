Klamath County reports 54 new cases of COVID-19

Cases are assigned to last week, not affecting this week’s school metrics

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 366.

Confirmed cases of COVID 19 are reported to the county and state of residency as indicated with the paperwork submitted by providers to the processing laboratory.

When the information obtained through case investigations indicates that an individual is involved in seasonal work opportunities, requiring them to stay outside of their county and/or state of primary residence while working, the cases are reassigned to the county of their workplace.

Cases remain assigned to the week in which their results were first reported in the state communicable disease database. After identifying such circumstances related to a seasonal employment operation in Klamath County, Oregon Health Authority has transferred 54 cases previously reported to other counties or states.

KCPH is working with the employer to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

These cases are being assigned to last week, bringing its total to 76. This week’s total remains 10.

Oregon Health Authority will announce these cases as an outbreak at an agricultural business.

Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

