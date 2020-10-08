OHA’s Weekly Report, released today, shows that during the week of Monday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 4, 2,055 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported – up 3 percent from last week’s tally of 1,999.

The number of newly tested Oregonians decreased by 7 percent to 22,548, while the percentage of tests that were positive increased slightly to 6.3 percent. Twenty-five Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19 – up from 18 the previous week.

One hundred nineteen Oregonians were hospitalized, down from 143 the previous week