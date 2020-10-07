PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 583, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 35,634.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Jackson (21), Jefferson (1), Josephine (6), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (1), Linn (31), Malheur (5), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (3), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (26) and Yamhill (5).

Oregon’s 582nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 5 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 583rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died Oct. 5 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. She had underlying conditions.

New Season Foods Company outbreak at 20 cases

An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at New Season Foods Company in Washington County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Sept. 23, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

COVID-19 outbreak at Oregon State Hospital at 20 cases

An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Oregon State Hospital in Marion County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on July 13, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with Oregon State Hospital to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

COVID-19 workplace outbreak at 21 cases

An outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at McDonald’s (245 Barnett Rd, Medford) in Jackson County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Sept.6, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

COVID-19 outbreak at correctional facility at 41 cases

An outbreak of 41 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Oregon State Correctional Institution in Marion County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Sept. 28, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the correctional facility to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.