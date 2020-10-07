Suspect in Child Pornography Case Arrested

On 4-15-2020, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives received a case from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC case was a report of child pornography being uploaded in the 400 block of West Valley View Road in Talent, Oregon. The investigation continued over several weeks with assistance from the Talent Police Department; Medford Police Department; Albany, Oregon Police Department; Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force; The Department of Homeland Security and the Montana Department of Justice.

The investigation led to the issuance of a nationwide warrant signed by Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Greif for the arrest of the suspect in this case.

The suspect had moved from Oregon to Montana during the case investigation. JCSO detectives travelled to Dillon, Montana and arrested David Levi Watters, aka Levi Watters, dob 10-09-1990, on eight counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class B Felony.

Watters was arrested at 2:30pm on 10-06-2020,with the assistance of the Montana Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office, and Dillon Police Department. Watters was lodged on $80,000 bail at Beaverhead County Jail pending return to Oregon.