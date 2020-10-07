Klamath County Fire District No. 1 is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association  (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week, to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week  campaign, “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The campaign works to educate the community  about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. 

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United  States. 44% of reported home fires start in the kitchen. 66% of home cooking fires start with the  ignition of food or other cooking materials. 

“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorrain Carlie, NFPA’s Vice-President of Outreach  and Advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or  TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.” 

KCFD1 encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme. “The most  important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”, said  KCFD1 Fire Chief Greg Davis. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged  and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.” 

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, KCFD1 and community partners are unable to hold the  annual Fire Prevention Week Extravaganza at KCC. However, a virtual Extravaganza will be held to  include a daily safety message, a series of virtual videos, and many fun activities. Several of the videos  were made at the KCFD1 fire stations by our very own firefighter and EMS crews.  

Attend the virtual Safety Extravaganza at KCFD1.com the full week of October 4 and serve up fire  safety in your home!

