PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 581, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 35,340.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (52), Lincoln (3), Linn (7), Malheur (9), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (51), Polk (11), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (30), and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s 573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 574th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 575th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 576th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 3 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 577th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 5 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 578th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct. 4 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 579th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 4. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 580th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 26 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 581st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Sept. 2 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

