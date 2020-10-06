WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion Counties are approved for Category A Assistance. This means that FEMA will pay for at least 75 percent of the debris removal costs on public lands from the recent wildfires. The Oregon delegation sent a letter to FEMA last week requesting that local community’s share of the cost be even further reduced. A final decision by FEMA has not yet been made.



This announcement comes after Walden brought FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor to Jackson County over the weekend to view the devastation and meet with local officials. Walden urged Administrator Gaynor to grant Jackson and Klamath Counties Category A Disaster Assistance to help decrease the financial burden on local communities.



“This is welcome news for towns like Talent and Phoenix that have been completely devastated by these fires. During these tragic times, we cannot expect our local communities to bear the burden of financing the removal of debris. This announcement means that local communities can focus on recovering and rebuilding without worrying about how to pay for it. I am glad that the Federal Government and the State of Oregon will help shoulder this burden and I applaud Administrator Gaynor and the Trump Administration for continuing to listen to the needs of Oregonians and provide the support and aid they need,” said Walden.



Learn more about the assistance here.