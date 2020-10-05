PORTLAND, Ore. — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 572, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 288 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 35,049. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (11), Douglas (2), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (3), Lane (33), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (52), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).

