KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report six new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 305.

This week’s count is four. Last week’s count, including two new cases assigned to Saturday, was 22.

Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male1372
Female1691
Unknown
Total3063
Age groupCasesEver hospitalizedDeaths
0-1434
15-1913
20-29551
30-39512
40-495341
50-59483
60-693341
70-791551
80 and over41
Not available
Total306203

