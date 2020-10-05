BLY, Ore. – There are currently no wildfires or evacuation orders affecting the Gearhart Wilderness Area and surrounding recreation sites on the Bly Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

“This morning Bly Ranger District firefighting resources responded to a camp trailer that was on fire on private lands near Box Spring,” said Bly Ranger District Fire Management Officer Leland Hunter. “The fire did not spread onto National Forest System lands and, while the area is still under extreme fire conditions, recreating public in the area are not currently threatened by wildfire.”

Hunters and those recreating in the area are still safe but reminded that Public Use Restrictions are still in effect, meaning campfires are only allowed in areas listed on Exhibit A of Order Number 06-02-20-02.

The public is urged to use caution with anything that can throw a spark and to strongly consider whether a campfire is necessary, including in the approved sites. If there is a campfire, please don’t leave it unattended and make sure it is drowned, dead-out and cold to the touch before leaving.

Violations of the Public Use Restrictions are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.

All closure orders can be found on the Fremont-Winema National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema under “Alerts and Notices”.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.