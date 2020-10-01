PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 560, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today. Oregon Health Authority reported 363 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 33,862.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (25), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Deschutes (7), Douglas (5), Jackson (27), Jefferson (9), Klamath (1), Lane (32), Linn (16), Malheur (11), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (71), Polk (3), Umatilla (47), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (36), and Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 560th COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 30, at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.