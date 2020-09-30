Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for Southern Oregon and South Central Oregon due to smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon.

The following areas are under air quality advisories:

• Josephine, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties through Saturday. Smoke is coming from wildfires in California.

• Warm Springs Reservation through Saturday. Smoke is coming from the Lionshead Fire.

Smoke and haze will be visible throughout much of Oregon, particularly along in the Willamette Valley and the Oregon Coast. However the air quality outside of Southern Oregon and South Central Oregon is not expected to reach unhealthy levels.

DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke levels in these areas and air quality across the state.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions by visiting the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone, or going to on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Now.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. Young children, adults over 65, pregnant women and people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions are most at risk.

Protect your health when smoke levels are high:

• Avoid outdoor activities and stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.

• Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

• Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. These can be portable filters or can be installed in indoor heating, ventilation, cooling and air purification systems. You can also create your own air purifying filter by following these easy DIY air filter instructions .

• If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 respirators that are tested to ensure proper fit and that are worn correctly may provide protection. Otherwise, they might just provide a false sense of security. They are not available in children’s sizes and are not recommended for strenuous activities. N95 respirators are in limited supply due to COVID-19. Additional information on wildfire smoke and COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control webpage.

DEQ’s color-coded Air Quality Index provides current air quality conditions and ranks air quality as follows: Green is good. Yellow is moderate. Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, seniors, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions. Red is unhealthy for everyone. Purple is very unhealthy for everyone. Maroon is hazardous.

Find more information: Oregon Smoke Blog