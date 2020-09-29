The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT benefits in September to promote increased food security for families who receive no-cost meals through participation in the United States Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program.

Benefits will start being distributed Sept. 28 for an estimated total amount of more than $35.6 million in federal money. Recipients may see two deposits on their Oregon EBT card – an initial deposit of $100 and a second deposit for all students receiving an amount over $100. Amounts vary by the school district.

“These additional federal funds provide much needed assistance for our families as they manage the transition back to school,” said Dan Haun, ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs Director. “We hope these benefits bring some relief to families facing today’s uncertainties.”

“Child Nutrition Programs know that the P-EBT benefit plays a crucial role in supporting students’ nutritional needs during this time of crisis and change,” ODE School Nutrition Program Manager, Damasita Sanchez said. “We appreciate the partnership with DHS to provide this critical support for Oregon communities.”

Students must be enrolled in an eligible school for the 2020-21 school year to be eligible for September P-EBT. There is no application process for this benefit.

Eligible students who receive Oregon SNAP benefits, or were mailed an Oregon EBT card with P-EBT benefits in the past, will receive their September P-EBT benefits on their existing Oregon EBT card. Families who lost their Oregon EBT card can request a new one by calling their local ODHS office. New Oregon EBT cards will be mailed in October.

Many families eligible for P-EBT are also eligible for on-going food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and are encouraged to check eligibility and apply at https://apps.state.or.us/onlineApplication/#NewClientAccount.

Eligible students will receive up to $176 depending on their school’s start date. Visit https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/assistance/food-benefits/pages/p-ebt.aspx for details.

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance, and Medicaid. Learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1.