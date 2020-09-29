PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 555, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 33,291. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (7), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (10), Lane (32), Linn (4), Malheur (9), Marion (49), Morrow (4), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (11), Wallowa (1), Washington (41), and Yamhill (5).

Oregon’s 548th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 17 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 549th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on Sept. 3 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 550th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 20 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 551st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 27 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 552nd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 25 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 553rd COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 18 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 554th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug.19 and died on Sept. 11 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 555th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.