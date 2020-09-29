SALEM, Ore. – Certain Oregon disaster survivors who have lost work as a direct result of the Oregon wildfires since Sept. 7 are eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

DUA benefits are available to workers in the eight Oregon counties that have been federally designated for disaster assistance: Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion.

DUA is funded by FEMA and administered by the Oregon Employment Department.

The purpose of DUA is to help workers whose primary incomes have been lost or interrupted by a federally declared disaster. It differs from regular state unemployment insurance because it also provides benefits to people who are self-employed, farmers, loggers and employees who work on commission. In addition, it helps those who are unable to reach their place of employment or are unable to work because of an injury as a direct result of the fires.

To receive DUA, an individual must not receive regular state unemployment, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation or pandemic unemployment assistance. Claimants must also meet normal eligibility requirements for an Oregon Unemployment Insurance claim.

The deadline to file a claim is Oct. 23, 2020. Required documentation, including proof of employment or self-employment at the time of the wildfires or income for 2019, must be submitted within 21 days of filing. To apply:

Visit www.oregon.gov/EMPLOY/Disaster

Call 503-570-5000 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Packets are available at some evacuation sites and state WorkSource Centers.

Oregon DUA benefits apply to weeks of unemployment beginning with the week starting Sept. 13 and will be available through March 20, 2021, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues as a result of the wildfires.



