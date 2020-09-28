PORTLAND, Ore. — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 547, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 32,994.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (13), Clatsop (5), Columbia (8), Deschutes (13), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (6), Lane (26), Malheur (6), Marion (12), Morrow (6), Multnomah (21), Polk (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (4), Washington (24), and Yamhill (5).

